Soulja Boy & Blac Chyna Secretly Dating ... Thanks to The DMs

Soulja Boy and Blac Chyna Officially Dating After Sliding Into Instagram DMs

EXCLUSIVE

Blac Chyna didn't waste any time trading one boyfriend for another, because a hot minute after breaking up with Kid Buu -- she's got a new boo by the name of Soulja Boy.

Sources close to both Chyna and Soulja tell us they've been dating for more than a week ... a relationship that blossomed on Instagram, after each slid into the other's DMs. We're told SB and Chyna finally met up at Sean Kingston's L.A. penthouse last week, and things got heated -- in a good way.

Our sources say the two have been inseparable since the rendezvous -- and even hit up some Grammy parties together ... although, everyone thought they were just good friends.

Chyna has had some serious relationship issues lately ... cops were called last month for a disturbance in a Hawaii hotel room where she was staying with Kid Buu. Sources told us Chyna accused Buu of cheating and things got violent ... she allegedly scratched him and Buu slammed her against a wall.

Chyna's mom, Tokyo, recently came out swinging against her daughter ... saying Chyna's kids, Dream and King Cairo, should only live with their fathers -- Rob Kardashian and Tyga -- until she gets her act together.

As for Chyna and Soulja Boy, we're told both wanted to start out taking things slow ... but, that clearly didn't happen.