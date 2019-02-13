Steve Harvey Gets in Mo'Nique's Face During Heated 'Blackballed' Convo

Steve Harvey to Mo'Nique You're Making H'Wood Hate You!!! She Nearly Punches Him

Steve Harvey's come-to-Jesus chat with his "sister," Mo'Nique -- about Hollywood blackballing her -- got seriously heated to the point she pretended to punch him ... 'cause ain't no fight like a family fight!

Steve and Mo's showdown aired Wednesday on his talk show, and neither held back. He tried to make the point that she was destroying her own career by continuing to publicly blame Oprah, Tyler Perry and Lee Daniels for blackballing her.

As you know, Mo'Nique's been banging the drum against that power trio for years, and also tried to launch a Netflix boycott when it, in her eyes, lowballed her for a comedy special.

Mo'Nique angrily told Steve she didn't want to back down because her integrity is more important than money -- prompting Steve to fire back she was cutting off her nose to spite her face.

He repeatedly said he was coming down hard on Mo because he loves her and wants her "to come through" all the drama, but that did nothing to calm things down. As they say, it's a thin line.

Steve says he hopes to bring all the parties together for peace talks and apologies. The Nobel folks will be watching if he can pull that off.