Steve Harvey Blasts Super Bowl 'Worst Game I've Ever Been To!'

Tom Brady's sixth Super Bowl win was BORING AS HELL ... so says Steve Harvey, who tells TMZ Sports, "Worst game I've ever been to!"

The Pats and Rams played a 13-3 snoozefest Sunday in Atlanta -- the lowest scoring Super Bowl ever -- that featured just one TD and 14 combined punts.

When we got Steve leaving Mercedes-Benz Stadium ... he was PISSED he wasted his entire night watching the football equivalent of paint drying.

"It was the worst game I've ever been to! No offense. No offense, man!"

Steve's real problem with the game?? He says Jared Goff and the Rams' O just straight-up weren't ready to play.

But, Jamie Foxx saw it MUCH differently -- telling us he ENJOYED the game ... and respected the defensive battle.

We also spoke with Usain Bolt and J.B. Smoove on the way out of the stadium -- they're more on Team Steve in this fight.

The good news for Harvey -- we're guessing the tickets were comped ... but even if he did plunk down a ton of cash on Super Snoozearama, he's rich.