L.A. Rams Loss Didn't Crush YG's Soul, 'Next Year, Bro'

L.A. Rams Super Bowl Loss Won't Crush My Spirit ... Says YG

YG was clearly sad after his Rams got killed in Super Bowl 53 -- but despite only posting 3 measly points, the rap star is staying positive about the team's future.

The SoCal rapper was leaving Mercedes-Benz Stadium with fellow Rams backer, Tyga after the game - and the mood wasn't as lit as they hoped it would be.

The good news ... YG insists Rams Nation is still strong -- telling us he's confident Jared Goff and company will return to the Big Dance in 2020.

"We good, bro," YG said will sippin' on his drink in the parking lot ... "We made it to the Super Bowl, we're okay."

"Next year, bro."

We also asked YG what he thought about the halftime show and whether he'd ever be down to headline the performance ... and you'll want to hear what he says.