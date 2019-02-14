Anthony Joshua Wants Wilder-Fury Winner This Year Says Promoter Eddie Hearn

Anthony Joshua Wants Wilder-Fury Winner This Year, Says Promoter Eddie Hearn

EXCLUSIVE

Anthony Joshua AIN'T DUCKIN' Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury ... the heavyweight champ wants to fight the winner of the rematch -- by the end of 2019!!!

TMZ Sports talked to Eddie Hearn -- Joshua's promoter -- after he announced AJ's fighting undefeated heavyweight star Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller June 1 at MSG in NYC ... his first fight in America.

Hearn says Big Baby is a big, tough dude who could actually beat Joshua ... but, if the British superstar does survive, he's got his sights set on Wilder and Fury.

"We 100% want the winner. Joshua wants to be the undisputed champion. He has 4 world heavyweight belts. He's missing 1. And, that's the missing link. And, that's everything that he wants."

Deontay and Tyson's rematch isn't a done deal just yet -- but, it's reportedly close -- and would likely go down in April or May.

"Those two will fight, I think. And then hopefully Joshua deals with Jarrell Miller, and then it happens later this year."

"You're gonna get all these fights. This isn't about June 1. This is about a legacy. This is about another 5, 6 years of him trying to dominate the division, and I personally believe he will go through everybody."