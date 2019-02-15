21 Savage I Saw Guns and Blue Lights ... And Then I Was Arrested

21 Savage Says I Saw Guns and Blue Lights, and Then I Was Arrested by ICE

21 Savage is not shooting down the buzz that he was targeted and arrested by ICE because of his music, some of which was critical of U.S. immigration policies.

21 appeared Friday on 'GMA,' and he describes in some detail how he was just driving down a street on Super Bowl Sunday when he saw guns and blue lights, and the next thing he knew he was being hauled off to a federal detention center.

21's lawyers have suggested it's no coincidence the rapper was picked up by ICE just days after he sang "A Lot" on national TV. The song criticizes immigration policies, especially with regard to children.

As we reported, his case curiously was sent up the flagpole last week to the Washington D.C. headquarters of ICE, and the honchos there decided he should be held without bond, despite the fact he was absolutely eligible for release.

And, as we reported, he could well be deported because of Donald Trump's new immigration policies ... someone who is here illegally but is eligible to stay can submit an application, but they get deported and can only come back when the application is approved. That process takes more than 4 years.