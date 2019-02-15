Cops Arrest Jussie Smollett 'Potential Suspects' for Battery

Jussie Smollett Cops Arrest 'Potential Suspects' for Battery ... Brothers Are Former 'Empire' Extras

Exclusive Details

Police have now arrested 2 men in the Jussie Smollett investigation ... 2 men who are brothers with ties to "Empire" and TMZ has learned they were booked for battery.

The men are brothers from Nigeria named, Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo, and Chicago cops are now calling them "potential suspects" ... as opposed to persons of interest. We know it was their home cops raided on Thursday and seized a long list of potential evidence ... including several bottles of bleach.

As we reported ... cops picked up Ola and Abel, their nicknames, on Wednesday night at O'Hare Airport.

A Chicago law enforcement tells us the next step may be a lineup in which Jussie will be asked to identify the culprits.

As you know, Jussie has stated the men in the dark, grainy image released last month are definitely his attackers. Police are not confirming the Osundairo brothers are the men in that photo.

Ola played a prison inmate on season 2 of "Empire." It's unclear exactly how well they know Jussie, but we know Jussie follows Abel on Instagram. Both brothers describe themselves online as actors and models.