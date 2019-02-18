Charo Singer's Husband Dead by Suicide

Charo's Husband Dead by Suicide at 79

EXCLUSIVE

Singer and actress Charo's husband of more than 40 years is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound ... TMZ has learned.

Kjell Rasten shot himself Monday afternoon around 2 PM in the Beverly Hills home where he and '70s icon Charo lived ... according to law enforcement sources. We're told Charo was home at the time and someone in the house called 911.

Police and paramedics responded, and Rasten was transported to a hospital, but they were unable to save him. We're told he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Rasten was a TV producer in the '70s and '80s. He and Charo married in 1978, and had one child together ... actor and producer Shel Rasten.

Charo and Kjell, along with their son, appeared on a 2015 episode of the ABC show, "Celebrity Wife Swap." They swapped with Charo's old "Love Boat" co-star, Jill Whelan.

Kjell was 79 years old.

RIP