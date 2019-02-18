Jussie Smollett Deserves Jail If He Rehearsed 'Attack,' Says 'Shahs' Star

Jussie Smollett's going from "Empire" star to "punk ass bitch," IF it turns out he staged the homophobic, racist "attack" -- so says Reza Farahan who adds ... an apology won't be nearly enough payback.
We got the "Shahs of Sunset" star out Monday in L.A. and he didn't pull a single punch in his assessment of the latest Jussie news. Reza tore him to pieces as soon as we brought up the story TMZ broke -- that the Osundairo bros. told cops Jussie rehearsed the "attack" days before it all went down in Chicago.
Watch the clip ... Reza's anger came pouring out because he says he had passionately defended Jussie.
Now, he says it's not just Smollett's acting career that's derailed. Reza says there should be criminal charges and a STIFF financial penalty.