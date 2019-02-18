Chris Hansen Scrambled for Possessions After Eviction

'To Catch a Predator' Host Chris Hansen Scrambled for Possessions After Eviction

EXCLUSIVE

Chris Hansen is out on his ass ... with practically none of his belongings.

Sources tell TMZ ... the former host of "To Catch a Predator" was escorted out of his Manhattan apartment February 6 by city marshals, but not before throwing a Hail Mary.

We're told Hansen tried to be slick ... telling the marshals the attorneys worked out a deal. The marshals weren't buying it and called the landlord's legal muscle. Sure enough ... no deal was in place. We're told Hansen didn't put much of a fight after that, and -- as one source put it -- "went out like a church mouse."

And, get this ... after the locks were changed, our sources say Hansen tried getting back into the apartment, but obviously couldn't. He tried in vain to convince the super to let him inside ... to no avail.

We're told Hansen ultimately got permission ... and someone in his lawyer's office picked up some items Hansen left behind in his 1,000 square foot apartment. Sources say there's still TONS of stuff in the pad ... including furniture, electronics and jewelry.

As we first reported ... Chris had trouble making rent back in August and stopped sending checks altogether. The owner went to court to have him evicted ... and the judge issued an order.

It's been a rough year for Chris. He was busted in January for bouncing checks. That charge was dismissed.