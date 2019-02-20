Larsa Pippen Says Jordyn Woods Should Start Looking for New Place to Live

Larsa Pippen Jordyn Woods' Days are Numbered In Kylie's Guest House

Larsa Pippen's weighing in on the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, saying if she was Kylie Jenner ... she'd put an eviction notice on Jordyn Woods' door pronto.

One of Kim Kardashian's best friends was leaving Bev Hills beauty salon Blown on Canon Wednesday, and we asked her about Jordyn's current status with the fam after she allegedly hooked up with Tristan.

As you know ... Jordyn is Kylie's BFF and Kylie said last year that Jordyn lives with her. Well ... she used to. She's reportedly getting the boot as of Wednesday. Soooo ... Larsa's prediction here about Jordyn's future seems absolutely dead-on.

As we reported, Kim unfollowed both Tristan and Jordyn on social media, and some of her sisters followed suit. The big question has been how Kylie is going to handle the situation moving forward.

Larsa says ... consider it handled.