Martina Navratilova Dropped By LGBTQ Group Over 'Transphobic' Comments

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has officially been booted off the advisory board of a prominent LGBTQ organization after making comments deemed "transphobic" about trans athletes.
As we previously reported, the 62-year-old wrote a strongly-worded op-ed about why trans athletes physiologically born as men should NOT be able to compete against women.
Martina said it's "insane" and "cheating" and says people born with male physiology have a dramatic physical advantage over cisgender women.
Now, the LGBTQ non-profit Athlete Ally has announced it has removed Navratilova from the group's advisory board Tuesday -- and blasted Martina in a statement.
"Martina Navratilova’s recent comments on trans athletes are transphobic, based on a false understanding of science and data, and perpetuate dangerous myths that lead to the ongoing targeting of trans people through discriminatory laws, hateful stereotypes and disproportionate violence."
"As an organization dedicated to addressing root causes of homophobia and transphobia in and through sport, we will only affiliate with those committed to the same goal, and not those who further misinformation or discrimination in any way."
"Given this, Navratilova has been removed from our Advisory Board and as an Athlete Ally Ambassador, effective immediately."
So far, no response from Navratilova.
In her op-ed this week, Martina says her goal is to make sports fairer -- and based on her research, she concluded trans women (born with male physiology) have a distinct competitive advantage.
She also warned in her article that people who take her position are being unfairly labeled as "transphobic."