Jussie Smollett Skewered by 'The Daily Show' ... In Fake Movie Trailer

'The Daily Show' Skewers Jussie Smollett in Fake Movie Trailer

Charles Barkley's not the only one getting laughs at Jussie Smollett's expense -- Trevor Noah's team spoofed the "Empire" star hard ... and it's pretty hilarious.

"The Daily Show" put together a fake movie trailer mocking Jussie's "attack" -- which Chicago PD now believes was a publicity stunt -- and how it came to be ... featuring the show's newest star, Jaboukie Young-White, as Smollett.

The trailer for "Jussie's Lie" has it all -- from the actor allegedly being dissatisfied with his "Empire" salary and getting pissed when his hate letter didn't receive enough attention ... to planning the "attack" with Nigerian brothers, Abel and Ola.

And, they don't forget about the 2 AM trip to Subway for some grub, either.

In the end, Jussie (Jaboukie) looks at the camera -- rope in hand -- and pronounces ... "I'm the gay Tupac."

Too soon?