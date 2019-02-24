'The Punisher' Star Jason R. Moore Not as Mad as Eminem About Cancelation

Jason R. Moore's super chill for a guy whose show just got axed -- in fact, he's way less upset about the situation than one of its biggest fans ... Eminem.
"The Punisher" star -- who played Curtis Hoyle on the Netflix series -- was leaving a Starbucks Friday in Studio City and gave us a thoughtful take on the show being canceled, and why he saw it coming.
Jason was also pretty stoked to learn Eminem's a big 'Punisher' fan ... as the rapper made clear on Twitter this week.
DEAR @NETFLIX,— Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 21, 2019
REGARDING YOUR CANCELLATION OF THE PUNISHER, YOU ARE BLOWING IT!!
SINCERELY,
MARSHALL
Sadly for Marshall, Jason doesn't think there's a chance to revive the show -- at least not with the current cast -- for many reasons ... unless they can go back in time and get Eminem to yell at the Netflix honchos.
Time traveling Eminem? Now, THAT would be awesome!