David Caruso Sued I Lied for Him, Then He Sexually Harassed Me ... Caruso Calls BS!!!

David Caruso Sued by Ex-Asst., Claims She Lied for Him, He Screwed Her Over

David Caruso's ex-assistant says she went to the mat for him -- lying under oath -- and then he failed to hold up his end of the bargain, and exposed her to various forms of sexual harassment ... but Caruso says she's the one going back on her word.

The ex-assistant, who's suing as Jane Doe, says she agreed to make a false statement defending Caruso against a legal threat from another assistant. In exchange for lying to help him ... she claims Caruso offered to buy her a $250k house in Cuba, give her $200k to start her own biz and get her sister an apartment.

Doe claims she got almost none of the above ... but did get Caruso's penis on her shoulder. According to the suit, the former "CSI: Miami" star frequently made unwanted sexual contact -- brushing his hand or crotch against her butt, and on one occasion ... "stood behind [her] while she was seated and rubbed his penis against her shoulder."

While Doe, who says she's Hispanic, never got the house in Cuba, she accompanied him there on vacays she claims got pretty creepy. In the suit, she describes a December 2015 trip where Caruso was having sex with his GF in an adjoining room. She says he yelled out Doe's name, while telling the GF to ... "scream out loud that he was large like a burro."

Doe claims the next day Caruso bragged in front of her about his sexual prowess while his GF said, "No mas burro, no mas burro!!"

Caruso's ex-assistant also claims he regularly made racist comments about Jews, blacks, Latinos and gay people -- including saying his Guatemalan nannies had "brains the size of a walnut" and using the n-word.

According to the suit, all Doe got was $14k for an apartment and a leased car. She's suing him for wrongful termination, breaching their deal and fraud.

Caruso's attorney, Michael Weinsten at Lavely & Singer, tells us ... “My client vehemently denies the allegations of the complaint. This Jane Doe plaintiff gave sworn testimony in a prior matter that flatly contradicts what she is now alleging."

Weinsten adds, "In order to pursue this case, she will have to commit perjury and that will not stand. We will vigorously defend this lawsuit and are considering all available options and remedies.”