Rep. Stacey Plaskett Says Her Eye Roll at Rep. Jordan Was Show of Contempt

Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett says her epic eye roll during the Michael Cohen hearing was a sign of contempt for a fellow member who acted more like a WWE wrestler than a member of Congress.
We got the congresswoman from the Virgin Islands as she left the hearing and railed on Congressman Jim Jordan, who went gunning for House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings.
Stacey Plaskett is all of us looking at Jim Jordan, the last person who should address anyone’s character pic.twitter.com/z2fKUVHwYa— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 27, 2019
As Jordan went nuclear ... Plaskett was caught by cameras telling Jordan to pipe down and when that didn't work she doubled down with some serious shade.
Rep. Plaskett has strong feelings about Cohen's testimony. She's also not apologizing for the eye roll. Plaskett says what you see is what you get.