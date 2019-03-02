'Hot Felon' Jeremy Meeks Pours it on Thick for Chloe's Bday Amid Reports They've Split

'Hot Felon' Jeremy Meeks Sends Fiancee Birthday Wishes Amid Break-Up Rumors

Jeremy Meeks has gone from the big house to the dog house -- if you believe reports he and fiancee Chloe Green are on the outs -- which might explain his gushingly loving birthday message to her.

The "hot felon" posted a birthday wish Saturday for the billionaire Top Shop heiress, saying ... "There's NO ONE else I'd rather spend the rest of my life with. You're an amazing mom and I'll love you FOREVER." There was more, but you get the point.

Chloe, who's celebrating her 28th, and Jeremy got into a tearful argument last week while in Dubai ... according to Daily Mail, and she flew back to their home in Monaco ... without him. Chloe's posted pics since then without her engagement ring.

Jeremy and Chloe, who have a 10-month-old son, Jayden, have refused to comment about their relationship since the reported split -- but it sure sounds like he's doing his best to make amends.

We mentioned she's a billion-heiress, right?