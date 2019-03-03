Jon Jones Follows Easy UFC 235 Victory with Hard Partying in Las Vegas

Jon Jones All I Do is Win!!! The Toast of Vegas Club After UFC 235 Victory

EXCLUSIVE

If there's one thing Jon Jones knows, it's that Las Vegas LOVES a winner, and he got mad amounts of love inside one nightclub ... hours after he defended his title in UFC 235.

The light heavyweight champ celebrated his victory over Anthony Smith at On The Record -- the speakeasy inside Park MGM -- and was swarmed by fans and friends, raising glass after glass of champagne to him.

Jones was looking pretty pristine after going 5 rounds in the Octagon ... and he probably took more selfies inside the club than he did shots to the face during the bout.

Jon told TMZ Sports he wants to rattle off 50 straight wins -- a la Floyd Mayweather -- and Saturday night was a great launching point ... he won by unanimous decision.

But, y'know what ain't gonna be that easy? Making his way through crowded clubs after each victory -- check out the scene around the champ ... insanity!