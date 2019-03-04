21 Savage Gets Something Off His Chest ... I Got 'Nothing to Lose'

21 Savage's Wardrobe Sends Message Loud and Clear in L.A.

It appears ICE has chosen the wrong dude to mess with, because 21 Savage is making it clear -- he's got nothing to lose.

21 was spotted leaving a meeting Monday in L.A. and his hoodie read, "nothing to lose." Unclear if the message speaks to his current legal situation -- the rapper is facing deportation -- or if he just liked the look.

What's more ... the hoodie is from Topman -- a UK based company -- where we recently learned 21 was born.

As we reported ... 21 Savage is in the clear on a previous felony warrant but is dealing with much bigger problems on his plate, like battling Trump's administration and its immigration policies.

Savage is free on bail pending a deportation hearing. And, it looks like the man means business. But, we knew that already.