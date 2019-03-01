21 Savage in the Clear After D.A. Rejects Felony Case from Promoter

21 Savage In the Clear After D.A. Rejects Felony

21 Savage just got a big break in his deportation case ... the D.A. has rejected the felony case against him involving a concert promoter who claims he took $17,000 without performing.

TMZ broke the story ... 21 was booked to play a club gig in Southern Georgia back in 2016. He got the $17k but never performed -- he wanted the singer who was up before him to get off the stage and, when the DJ refused, 21 bailed. The promoter got a warrant but never pursued it, until 21 was back in the news after getting arrested by ICE. She then went to the D.A. to jump-start her case.

The D.A. passed it off as a civil matter and rejected the case.

So now, there are no outstanding warrants against 21, but he still has to deal with deportation and Donald Trump. He has applied to stay in the country, but that process takes years, and under Trump's immigration policy an applicant must leave the country until the application is approved.