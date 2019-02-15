21 Savage Has Felony Warrant For Alleged Theft After Skipping Club Gig

21 Savage Faces Felony Warrant For Alleged Theft After Skipping Club Gig

21 Savage is facing a felony warrant, just days after he was released from ICE custody ... TMZ has learned.

We've learned in 2016, 21 was booked to play a club gig in Southern Georgia. We're told 21 got a $9,500 advance from the promoter and got the $7,500 balance when he showed up at the club.

For some reason, 21 bailed without taking the stage, but still left with the money. In all, the promoter claimed she was out $17,000.

The promoter went to cops in October 2016, filed a police report and then filed paperwork to get a felony warrant for theft by deception. The warrant was issued, but sat for more than 2 years.

Our sources say, after 21 was picked up by ICE on Super Bowl Sunday, the club owner decided to pursue the criminal case. The promoter called the sheriff's office to pick 21 up on the warrant.

We're told 21 plans on going to the sheriff's dept. in the next day or so in an attempt to clear up the matter.

21's lawyer, Abby Taylor, tells TMZ, "Mr. Joseph has committed no criminal offense. We look forward to an amicable resolution between the parties in the near future with no criminal implications whatsoever."

It's obviously critical that the case is dropped, because a felony could torpedo 21's chances to stay in the U.S.