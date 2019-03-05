Chris D'Elia Slams Stormy Daniels' Upcoming Attempt In Stand-Up Career

Chris D'Elia on Stormy Daniels Slams Her Stand-Up Gig 'She Got F***ed and She'll Get F***ed'

Chris D'Elia says making a sex tape doesn't make you a porn star, so Stormy Daniels should take the same advice into her comedy career ... you're not a comedian just cuz you've got a stand-up gig.

We got Chris out Monday night at Craig's in WeHo and asked his thoughts on Stormy's upcoming comedy tour. For starters, Chris suggests she change her "comedy tour" to a "speaking tour," saying it ain't easy to be funny ... just ask Charlie Sheen.

ICYMI ... Stormy's got a couple shows later this month at the Joke Joint Comedy Club in Houston. Her management team reportedly reached out to the club with the idea and they agreed to give her the stage to work the crowd.

But, check out the clip -- Chris says Stormy's reasons for this stunt are obvious -- and they definitely involve dollar signs.

