Luke Perry's Son Jack 'Jungle Boy' Perry Pulls Out of Wrestling Show

Luke Perry's Son Pulls Out Of Wrestling Show ... After Dad's Death

Luke Perry's son is dropping out of a wrestling show he was scheduled to be a part of next week ... after his father died following a massive stroke.

Jack Perry -- who wrestles under the name "Jungle Boy" -- is pulling out of Bar Wrestling's March 13 show in Los Angeles ... according to an announcement from the organization.

Bar Wrestling says Jack won't be getting in the ring next week at the Bootleg Theater ... saying "our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family at this time."

It's unclear why Jack is dropping out of the event ... but it's safe to assume his father's death is playing a role in his decision.

We broke the story ... Luke died Monday after being unable to recover from a massive stroke. He was 52.