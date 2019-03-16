Colton and Cassie Here's What We Have to Say ... About Virginity and Marriage!!!

Colton Underwood and Cassie Talk Virginity and Marriage

EXCLUSIVE

Colton Underwood and Cassie know how to say a lot and a little at the same time ... so we found out at LAX.

The freshly-minted couple had just landed when our photog -- an avid "Bachelor" fan -- peppered them with questions, ranging from virginity to marriage.

On the subject of marriage, one's coy and the other's pretty definitive. You never know what's gonna happen in a week or so when they venture to Sin City.

On the subject of virginity ... well, the show certainly made it fair game. Our guy tried 6 ways from Sunday to get an answer. Check it out.