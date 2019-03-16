Colton and Cassie Here's What We Have to Say ... About Virginity and Marriage!!!

3/16/2019 7:03 AM PDT

Colton Underwood and Cassie Talk Virginity and Marriage

EXCLUSIVE

Colton Underwood and Cassie know how to say a lot and a little at the same time ... so we found out at LAX.

The freshly-minted couple had just landed when our photog -- an avid "Bachelor" fan -- peppered them with questions, ranging from virginity to marriage.

On the subject of marriage, one's coy and the other's pretty definitive. You never know what's gonna happen in a week or so when they venture to Sin City.  

On the subject of virginity ... well, the show certainly made it fair game. Our guy tried 6 ways from Sunday to get an answer. Check it out. 