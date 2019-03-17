Kim Kardashian Happy Belated Birthday, Paris ... Let's Pole Dance!!!

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Paris Hilton's Birthday One Month Later

Kim Kardashian helped Paris Hilton celebrate the big 3-8 with an epic belated birthday bash that came just in time for St. Patrick's Day. Better late than never, right?

Paris hosted Kim, Kourtney, Larsa Pippen and tons of her other famous pals at an undisclosed location Saturday night that was decked out to the theme of "#ClubParis," which seems to be an homage to a famous cabaret/strip club in France.

Paris got tons of selfies with her girls as she shimmered in a silver jumpsuit, but the big highlight of the night was when Larsa filmed Paris hitting the stage for some pole dancing.

Check it out ... she's pretty good.

Paris turned 38 on February 17, so this get-together literally came one month after the fact. That didn't seem to bother PH though. As Kim says here, that's just how Paris gets down ... celebrating months and months at a time. Solid motto.

BTW ... one person who doesn't appear to have been at Paris' shindig was her now-former fiance, Chris Zylka. They split up back in November and called off their engagement.