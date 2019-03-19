Lauren Bushnell Shows off Bikini Bod with Country Star BF Chris Lane

'Bachelor' Alum Lauren B. Flaunts Ripped Bod ... Maui Vacay with BF Chris Lane!!!

'Bachelor' alum Lauren Bushnell and her country star BF are putting their bods on display and, perhaps, sending a message to their fans: skip Taco Tuesday, get your ass ready for summer!

Lauren B. and Chris Lane ﻿are soaking up some rays while on vacay in Maui. They played a little corn hole and looked every bit the perfectly fit couple. She wore the hell out of a navy blue bikini ... and laughed it up with the "Take Back Home Girl" singer, who kept it cool with board shorts, shades and a cap.

BTW ... Chris most definitely looks familiar to 'Bachelor' fans. He performed his hit song, "For Her," on Nick Viall's season.

Lauren, of course, was the winner on Ben Higgins' season but they split back in May 2017. A little over a year later, she started dating Chris, whose previous GF was Lauren Barr ... another 'Bachelor' hopeful from Ben's season. Yeah, Chris has a type.

He and Lauren started dating last November and it looks like they're still going strong.

Just like their bods.