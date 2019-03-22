Liziane Gutierrez Docs Botched My Botox ... My Face Feels Like It's Gonna Explode!!!

Liziane Gutierrez Suffers Face Swell After Another Botched Plastic Surgery

Liziane Gutierrez ﻿is in the middle of another nightmare beauty procedure ... a procedure that went so bad, it could require major surgery to get it right.

The Brazilian model tells TMZ ... she went for botox and fillers for her face and lips last Tuesday in Brazil, but by that Sunday night, her face started feeling numb. When she woke up, her face blew up ... the pain was so intense, she thought her face was going to explode.

What's almost unbelievable ... Liziane cheated death last May when she went to Turkey for lipo and the surgery was botched so bad she was put in a coma for 5 days. She barely made it out alive.

As for her recent brush with the Almighty, Liziane tells us a doctor diagnosed her with a bacterial skin infection ... she was pumped full of antibiotics, to no avail, so a doctor's in the process of removing the fillers and botox.

If the swelling doesn't significantly subside and if she's still in pain, Liziane tells us she's going to need more surgery to completely 86 the "enhancements" from her body.