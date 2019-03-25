NFL's Emmanuel Acho's Texas Home Burglarized, Cops Investigating

Ex-NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho says he's got VIDEO of the scumbags who broke into his Texas home and jacked everything from cash to jewelry ... and now he's working with cops to catch 'em.
Cops DID confirm they're investigating the burglary at Acho's Austin home -- but would not confirm the people in his video have been labeled suspects (hence, the blurs on their faces).
But, here's the story ... Acho -- now an analyst for ESPN -- says a crew of thieves "broke into my closet and safe and robbed me of my cash, my Rolexes and other personal memorabilia."
Acho believes the crooks were out-of-towners who were in Austin for the South By Southwest Festival earlier this month. He believes they're from L.A. and Miami.
When contacted by TMZ Sports, cops would not confirm Acho's suspicions -- only telling us they're investigating the matter.
28-year-old Acho was a stud linebacker at the University of Texas back in the day ... earning first-team All-Big 12 honors during his senior season in 2011.
He was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the sixth round, but his NFL career lasted just 3 seasons.
Emmanuel is most famous now for his role as a college football analyst on ESPN.