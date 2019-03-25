WWE Superstars Perform 'Shallow' In Man Panties, Crush It

WWE Superstars Perform 'Shallow' In Man Panties ... And Crush It!!!

Forget Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga ... here are two WWE superstars performing the smash hit "Shallow" IN THE WRESTLING RING -- and it's pretty amazing!!

The guy with the guitar is Elias -- who's a pretty talented musician when he's not bodyslamming people.

Dude teamed up with Finn Balor at a WWE live event over the weekend where they put on a musical show for the crowd ... and they loved it!!

Elias took the Bradley Cooper part of the song from "A Star Is Born." He sounded great.

Finn, on the other hand, is no Lady Gaga. Good effort though!

Of course, Bradley and Gaga's version of "Shallow" won the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 2019 Oscars ... where the movie stars performed the song live.

It's been covered by a TON of people since the movie came out ... from Alicia Keys to Kelly Clarkson.

This version ain't gonna win any awards -- but it's entertaining!!