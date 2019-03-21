The Miz Ronda Trash Talking WWE ... is a GOOD Thing!!

The Miz Says Ronda Rousey's WWE-Bashing Strategy is Working

Ronda Rousey giving a big middle finger to her employer is exactly what she shoulda done ... so says The Miz, who tells TMZ Sports her anti-wrestling rant was MONEY.

Rousey went scorched earth on WWE in a "non-scripted" tirade earlier this month ... saying "Wrestling is scripted. It’s made up. It’s not real. None of those bitches can f*cking touch me. The end.”

She also went off on fans, her coworkers, people from Ohio ... basically anyone she could think of, Ronda put in a metaphorical body bag.

The whole rant was crazy ... and some people think Ronda went TOO far ... but The Miz says it was perfect.

"She's making noise, she's making headlines and you're talking about her, so everything's working about it," The Miz says ... adding that it's great hype leading into the year's biggest event.

"It's WrestleMania season. You do whatever you have to do to get people watching ... right now, she's doing exactly that."

The Miz says all signs point to Ronda being part of the main event at WrestleMania 35 ... and the rant certainly helped generate buzz.

We also asked about Ronda's hubby getting in on the action at 'Monday Night Raw' earlier this week ... and while he gives props to Travis Browne, Miz ain't ready to call him WWE material just yet.