UFC's Travis Browne Shows Disgusting Results Of Bone Spur Surgery

Here's the most disgusting thing you'll see all day ... UFC's Travis Browne posted the result of his bone spur surgery Wednesday -- and it's NASTY.

Browne -- who's Ronda Rousey's hubby -- went under the knife this week to fix some issues with his ankle and foot ... and clearly, he needed A LOT of work done.

The UFC heavyweight posted pics of what the doctors cut out of him ... and it's a grip of little pieces of meat, fat, muscle and all-around grossness.

For his part, Browne seemed to be in good spirits after the operation ... writing, "Damn I got some fugly feet! But this ankle feels a lot better with those bone spurs out."

"Thank you @UFC for getting it taken care of! You guys are awesome!"

Unclear when Browne will return to the Octagon -- but, looks like he'll have a gnarly scar to show off whenever he does!!!