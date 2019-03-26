Anna Faris Got a Heads-Up from Chris Pratt on Katherine Proposal

Anna Faris 'Sweet' Chris Gave Me a Heads-Up ... On Proposing to Katherine

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt have so much respect for each other even after divorcing that he called her to let her know he'd be proposing to Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The actress made the revelation Monday on divorce attorney Laura Wasser's podcast, 'Divorce Sucks!' ... telling the Disso Queen Chris gave her a ring one day and bashfully said, "So, I’m going to ask Katherine to marry me. I just wanted to give you a heads-up."

Anna says she was ecstatic for her ex-hubby, reminding him that she's an ordained minister and could possibly marry them. We already knew Anna had floated that -- she told that story on her own podcast a couple months ago. Now, we know Chris reached out first.

But, check out Anna's description here of how she and Chris have navigated their lives post-divorce -- it's a great lesson in "conscious uncoupling" 101.

Chris and Anna finalized their divorce back in October, and the settlement includes a 5-mile rule in terms of living arrangements for the next five years.

They share one child together, young Jack.