Anna Faris Texts Chris Pratt Joking She Can Officiate His Wedding

Anna Faris to Chris Pratt Now That You're Engaged Don't Forget I'm an Ordained Minister!!

Anna Faris is such a cool ex-wife ... she offered to officiate Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's wedding!!

Anna talked a little bit about her ex-hubby on her "Anna Faris is Unqualified" podcast Tuesday and revealed she and Chris were texting the morning after he asked Katherine to marry him (spoiler alert: she said yes!!!).

Anna congratulated the new couple ... saying they're "f***ing" amazing together. Not that she had to remind anyone, but Anna says there's zero bitterness following her divorce with Chris. Matter of fact ... Anna says she reminded Chris she's an ordained minister and also joked about planning the wedding.

She didn't stop there ... Anna also said she'd be down to have Chris and Katherine on the podcast. They've all been chummy for a while ... no one will forget their Halloween outing.

As we reported ... Chris posted a photo Monday morning with the caption, "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

Anna then left a comment on that post, "I'm so happy for you both!! Congratulations!"