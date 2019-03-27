WWE's Big Show Eviscerates Betsy DeVos ... How Dare You Cut Special Olympics Budget!

Big Show Rips Into Betsy DeVos Over Proposed Special Olympics Cuts

EXCLUSIVE

WWE superstar Big Show is a Special Olympics ambassador -- and to say he's pissed at Betsy DeVos for trying to cut ALL govt. funding for the games is a TREMENDOUS understatement.

"She's like Cruella De Vil," Big Show tells TMZ Sports ... "I'm appalled."

DeVos -- the U.S. Secretary of Education -- has proposed major budget cuts for the upcoming fiscal year ... including axing ALL of the roughly $18 million the government has allocated for Special Olympics.

"This is like the most ridiculous budget cut, one-sided bullsh*t that could ever be done," Big Show says.

"The message she's sending is that people with special needs, children with special needs, aren't important enough to be part of society."

Big Show says he's worked with tons of special needs athletes and their families, and knows firsthand how the Special Olympics can positively affect so many lives.

"It's not about kids running and competing for medals," Big Show says ... "It's not like that."

"These kids are seen by doctors. There are so many education things, group programs, things that help them improve their quality of life ... and to take away that opportunity, it's just a horrible, callous, insensitive decision."