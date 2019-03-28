'Screwball' Director Billy Corben Derek Jeter's 'Miami Sh*tshow' ... Would Make Great Movie!!!

Director Billy Corben Says Jeter's 'Miami Sh*tshow' Would Make Great Movie!

EXCLUSIVE

Derek Jeter could go from baseball star ... to movie star ... because a VERY famous director says the "sh*tshow" Jeter's created with the Miami Marlins would make for a great Hollywood flick!!!

We got Billy Corben (the guy behind the 2006 hit "Cocaine Cowboys") in New York promoting his new documentary, "Screwball" -- which is all about Alex Rodriguez and the Biogenesis steroid scandal.

And, since his new flick is getting solid reviews on Rotten Tomatoes from top critics ... we asked Corben if there are any OTHER sports stories he'd consider turning into a movie.

"How about a story about Jeter and the Marlins," Corben said ... "Talk about a Miami sh*tshow!"

He's right ... the Marlins have been a DISASTER -- and even though Jeter's only been CEO for a year, things in Miami are lookin' grim.

In 2018, the Marlins placed dead last in MLB for attendance and most experts are predicting the team to be terrible on the field ... since they really have no stars.

Corben says the situation with the Marlins is the stuff great movies are made of -- so it could just be a matter of time before Jeter follows A-Rod to the big screen.

As for "Screwball," Corben says he thinks Alex will actually enjoy the flick because he thinks the guy has a sense of humor about the situation.

Oh, and if you're wondering why Corben used children to play the main characters in the story ... his explanation is pretty funny too.