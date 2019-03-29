Jennifer Lopez A$$tounding in Skintight Spandex!!!

Jennifer Lopez Wears the Hell Outta Skintight Spandex for 'Hustlers'

Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to look like A BILLION BUCKS wearing just a hoodie and some spandex.

J Lo looked drop-dead gorgeous in some skintight spandex while shooting scenes in NYC Friday for her next flick, "Hustlers." She plays a stripper ... and goes without saying, she's worth every damn penny. #TakeOurMoney

The flick also stars Cardi B but so far it's A-Rod's fiancee who has planted her flag as the queen among the star-studded ensemble that also includes Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles and Mercedes Ruehl.

Because we know you'll enjoy this refresher ... J Lo turned heads after A-Rod recorded her putting in some serious work on a dancing pole in preparation for her role. Shout out to A-Rod for embracing his role as the Instagram fiance.

Goes without saying ... next year's release date of the flick can't come soon enough. In the meantime, bow down to J Lo and Joseph Shivers ... the guy who invented spandex!!!