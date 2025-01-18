Ski Lift Collapse in Spain Leaves Several Badly Hurt, Harrowing Video Shows Aftermath

Play video content AP

A large number of people were injured -- some severely -- when a ski lift collapsed at a resort in Spain on Saturday, videos of the aftermath show.

Of the dozens hurt, at least nine people reportedly suffered serious injuries ... while dozens more were trapped on the damaged chairlift at the resort in the Spanish region of Aragon.

Shortly after local reports were out ... several videos were shared via social media showing the injured strewn about the slop among what appeared to be scattered poles and ski boots ... while emergency crews tried to make their way to them.

One picture from the area showed what appeared to be an enormous wheel gear from the left, that had come completely off its fixture! The exact cause of the malfunction is not clear.

A witness told State TV channel TVE ... "It's like a cable has come off, the chairs have bounced and people have been thrown off."

Among the emergency crews that responded was a helicopter ... which shot harrowing video of the terrifying aftermath.