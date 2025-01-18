Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ski Lift Collapse in Spain Leaves Several Badly Hurt, Harrowing Video Shows Aftermath

Ski Lift Collapse in Spain Shocking Video Shows Many Hurt After Accident!!!

011825_ski_lif-kal
nightmare on the slopes
AP

A large number of people were injured -- some severely -- when a ski lift collapsed at a resort in Spain on Saturday, videos of the aftermath show.

Of the dozens hurt, at least nine people reportedly suffered serious injuries ... while dozens more were trapped on the damaged chairlift at the resort in the Spanish region of Aragon.

Astun ski resort sub getty swipe
Getty

Shortly after local reports were out ... several videos were shared via social media showing the injured strewn about the slop among what appeared to be scattered poles and ski boots ... while emergency crews tried to make their way to them.

broken wheel ski lift spain no credit swipe
Getty

One picture from the area showed what appeared to be an enormous wheel gear from the left, that had come completely off its fixture! The exact cause of the malfunction is not clear.

A witness told State TV channel TVE ... "It's like a cable has come off, the chairs have bounced and people have been thrown off."

Astun ski resort sub getty swipe
Getty

Among the emergency crews that responded was a helicopter ... which shot harrowing video of the terrifying aftermath.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said he was "shocked by the news of the accident" ... adding, "All our affection to the injured and their families."

related articles