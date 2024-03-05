Skier Crashes Into Chairlift During Big Air Stunt, Insane Video!

Play video content Instagram / @jones.ivan.456 / @cadence.amelia

A big air jump went horribly wrong for a skier when he collided with A CHAIRLIFT -- and it was all caught on video!

You can't make this up ... skier Ivan Jones was at the Lake Louise Ski Resort in Alberta, Canada over the weekend when the incident happened.

Jones shared the clip on Instagram ... you see the 17-year-old launch himself into the air, attempting a flat spin 360 in the air near the Top of The World Chair lift.

His stunt, unfortunately, was attempted at prewcisely the wrong time ... as empty chairlift was going by, and Jones smacked right into it before crashing down to the snow covered ground.

Thankfully the ski lift chair was empty and Jones was left with just a few bumps and bruises.

Witnesses, and everyone who watched the clip, had pretty much the same reaction ... disbelief!

A Lake Louise Ski Resort spokesperson said they're happy Jones wasn't seriously injured, but advised guests to do stunts only in select areas.

"There's a reason why we have terrain parks," the spokesperson said. "To give people the opportunity to practice and do these kind of stunts."