Jennifer Lopez Goes Pole Dancing, A-Rod Shoots Clutch Video

Today we salute Alex Rodriguez ... for having the presence of mind to pull out his phone and start recording when Jennifer Lopez decided to go pole dancing.

It's glorious.

49-year-old J Lo is training for her role in the upcoming flick, "Hustlers" -- where she plays a stripper -- and decided to hit the pole to put in some work.

Alex clearly liked what he was seeing and posted footage to social media. Excellent job, sir.

As for the movie, it was inspired by the famous New York Magazine article, "The Hustlers at Scores" -- which chronicles a crew of dancers and their Wall Street clients in the wake of the financial crisis.

The flick also stars Constance Wu from "Crazy Rich Asians."

Lopez said on "Ellen" she went on a crazy diet to tone up for the role -- and it looks like it worked!