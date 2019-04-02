Alex Rodriguez Says Yankees Will Be Great Despite Stanton, Andujar Injuries

Alex Rodriguez Yankees Will Be Great Despite Stanton & Andujar Injuries

Giancarlo Stanton, Miguel Andujar, Luis Severino, Dellin Betances and CC Sabathia are ALL injured ... but don't panic, Yankees fans -- Alex Rodriguez says they'll have a GREAT year.

Yankees had high hopes for this year's squad -- the Yanks were the favorites to win the World Series in many places -- but the season has gotten off to a rough start ... with the NYY dropping 2 out of 3 to the terrible Orioles AND losing several key players to injury.

If that's got you all worked up, take it from a World Series champ, 'cause TMZ Sports saw A-Rod leaving The Mandarin Hotel in NYC, and he ain't worried at all.

"I think the Yankees will be great," Rodriguez says ... "It's gonna be a great year."

So, everybody chill ... there's 157 games left and Alex says you're fine.