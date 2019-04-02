Alex Rodriguez Says Yankees Will Be Great Despite Stanton, Andujar Injuries

Giancarlo Stanton, Miguel Andujar, Luis Severino, Dellin Betances and CC Sabathia are ALL injured ... but don't panic, Yankees fans -- Alex Rodriguez says they'll have a GREAT year.
Yankees had high hopes for this year's squad -- the Yanks were the favorites to win the World Series in many places -- but the season has gotten off to a rough start ... with the NYY dropping 2 out of 3 to the terrible Orioles AND losing several key players to injury.
If that's got you all worked up, take it from a World Series champ, 'cause TMZ Sports saw A-Rod leaving The Mandarin Hotel in NYC, and he ain't worried at all.
"I think the Yankees will be great," Rodriguez says ... "It's gonna be a great year."
So, everybody chill ... there's 157 games left and Alex says you're fine.