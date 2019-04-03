Nick Cannon Wanna Wild Out With Me?!? Show Me Whatcha Got

Nick Cannon Launches Contest to Find Next Castmate For 'Wild 'N Out'

EXCLUSIVE

Nick Cannon is looking for the next castmate to join his 'Wild 'N Out' crew, and that special someone could be you ... if ya got what it takes!!!

Honchos at MTV tell TMZ ... Nick's ready to start touring the country searching for the show's next star, and he's looking for funny people who can freestyle rap, rhyme, crack jokes and light up the room.

Sound like you??? Well, all ya gotta do is send Nick a video, photo and a reason why you'll be perfect for season 13. The submission deadline is April 17, and you must be at least 18 years old to apply.

MTV tells us casting producers will be inviting select candidates to audition in New York City, Los Angeles and Atlanta in front of Nick.

Good luck!!!