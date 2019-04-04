Nipsey Hussle's Family and Celeb Friends Rushed to Hospital After Shooting

Nipsey Hussle was surrounded by family and famous friends when he was pronounced dead at the hospital after being brutally ambushed by a gunman.
Sources close to the slain rapper tell TMZ ... Nipsey's fam and closest pals in the music biz rushed to the hospital Sunday afternoon after learning he had just been gunned down outside his clothing store. Lauren London, YG, DJ Mustard, Dom Kennedy, Karen Civil, twins Malika and Khadijah, and his bodyguard, J-Roc, were there, alongside his brother, Sam, and other family members.
It took a long time for the shocking turn of events to hit home ... we're told everyone who rushed to see Nipsey waited around the hospital for hours after they were told he was dead. As you can imagine, no one wanted to believe their lover, brother, relative or friend was gone forever.
We're told everyone in the room was devastated when doctors delivered the terrible news, and those assembled prayed, cried and tried to console each other. A sad scene, for sure.
Lost for words kuz i got so many of em 😢💙😔 We went thru so much shit together tryna make it out of LA with this rap shit, But we always got thru it then talked about it & after we talked. We laughed! You was a real big bro to me no kap. YOU 1 OF A KIND! I took so long to post you kuz I Kant believe this shit, I don’t wanna believe this shit. I’m not never accepting it. IDGAF what nobody say. It wasn’t yo time to go I’m lost homie. We had so much shit in the works. TV shows that was being written, A album “2 OF AMERIKKKAZ MOST WANTED” that we tried to work on twice but it never got done, If niggaz know NIP then Niggaz know bro got his own recording process. He rather start doin musik at 10am 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 But we was 4sho gone do it 1 day, damn bro I’m sick. The shit we had is forever bro! THE WORLD DIDNT KNOW WHAT THEY HAD TILL YOU WAS GONE I BEEN KNEW! @nipseyhussle 💙❤️💙❤️💙
Lauren only recently broke her silence on Nipsey's passing, saying she's lost without the father of her child ... and YG posted a heartfelt tribute on social media Wednesday, saying he'll never accept Nip's sudden passing.