Lauren London Posts Tribute to Nipsey Hussle, Says She's Lost Without Him

Lauren London I'm Lost Without Nipsey ... Posts Tribute To Late BF

Lauren London is speaking out for the first time since Nipsey Hussle was shot to death ... and she says she's lost without the father of her child.

Lauren just posted a heartfelt tribute to Nipsey on Instagram ... telling the world, "I am completely lost. I've lost my best friend, my sanctuary, my protector, my soul ... I'm lost without you. We are lost without you babe. I have no words."

Lauren had been dating the rapper for several years, and they share a son together. Earlier this year they collab'd with GQ for a super cute photo shoot, which sure looked like engagement pics.

We broke the story ... Nipsey was gunned down outside his store Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles, and the L.A. County Coroner says he died from gunshot wounds to his head and torso.

Nipsey's murder suspect, Eric Holder, was taken into police custody Tuesday afternoon, and he's being held without bail.

Lauren had been publicly silent until now ... as she deals with a tremendous loss.