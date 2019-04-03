Nipsey Hussle's Alleged Murderer Eric Holder Being Held in Solitary

Nipsey Hussle Murder Eric Holder in Solitary ... Cops Fear for His Life

Nipsey Hussle's alleged murderer, Eric Holder, is going to be behind bars for a long time, and he'll be there all alone -- 'cause cops are afraid he'll be offed in jail.

As you know, LAPD picked up Holder from the L.A. County Sheriff's Department station in Lakewood Tuesday and took him to a police station in South L.A. -- and law enforcement sources tell us he's currently being held in solitary confinement.

We're told police refuse to let Holder mingle with the general population, because they believe he's a target. As it is, cops were in a race to arrest him before someone on the street took him out. Our sources also say he'll remain in solitary once he's transferred to L.A. County Jail while awaiting trial.

BTW, if there's any doubt about him seeing the light of day before his trial ... a judge set Holder's bail early Wednesday morning at $7,040,000.

As we reported ... Holder -- who goes by the street name, Shitty Cuz -- was located and captured in the Lakewood area Tuesday, where he was cuffed by cops and later ID'd by the LAPD.

Cops say they believe Holder is the one seen in surveillance video shooting Nipsey and his friends multiple times. The rapper died Sunday from gunshots to his head and torso.