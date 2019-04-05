Nipsey Hussle Memorial Service Will Be Huge ... On the Hunt for a Venue

Nipsey Hussle's Family On the Hunt for Venue to Accommodate Massive Crowd

Nipsey Hussle is so beloved in L.A. and beyond, family members in charge of planning his memorial are searching for a venue that can accommodate what will almost certainly be an enormous crowd.

Sources close to the slain Crenshaw rapper tell TMZ ... planning is underway and the family is looking at venues, but they're running into problems because what's available is just too small.

We're told the family has already passed on venues with 2,000 seats -- they need something MUCH bigger, and they're looking at venues that can accommodate upwards of 15,000 mourners.

The only 2 real venues in L.A. that could accommodate the crowd would likely be The Forum in Inglewood and Staples Center in Downtown L.A. The other interesting possibility is the Hollywood Bowl. BTW ... Michael Jackson's memorial service was held at Staples.

Nipsey was a man of the people, and we're told his family wants to ensure everyone who wants to will be able to celebrate his life. Nip had an enormous impact on the community and his murder resonated in L.A. and way beyond ... with memorials and candlelight vigils popping up across the globe.

We broke the story ... Nipsey was brutally murdered outside his store Sunday afternoon in the Hyde Park section of L.A.

There's nothing easy about planning a funeral of this magnitude ... we're told those close to Nipsey want the service to happen within the next 2 weeks.