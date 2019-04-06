Sublime Bassist Eric Wilson Injured In ATV Accident, Broke Arm And Ribs

Sublime Bassist Eric Wilson Injured In ATV Accident ... Broke Arm, 4 Ribs

Sublime bassist Eric Wilson was seriously injured in an ATV accident on his California ranch ... sustaining a broken arm and 4 ribs -- his manager tells TMZ.

Manager Cheez tells us Wilson was working on his avocado ranch when his ATV rolled over ... crushing him. Rescue responded and rushed him to a hospital near San Diego.

We're told Wilson went into the operating room and the surgery lasted nearly 5 hours.

The accident occurred Thursday and he's still in the hospital, but he's expected to recover and be released early next week.

Back in the late '80s and '90s, Sublime was an ultra-popular band, with massive hits like "Santeria" and "What I Got." The band broke up in 1997.

Wilson, who was the bass player, is in another band, called Sublime with Rome. As for why he was on the ATV ... he was working on his 20-acre avocado ranch in Bonsall, CA, near San Diego.