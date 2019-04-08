Trevor Donovan Donates Doggy Wheelchair To Paralyzed Philly K-9

'90210' Star Trevor Donovan Donates Wheelchair to Paralyzed K-9

EXCLUSIVE

Trevor Donovan ﻿is helping a needy family ease the strain on their struggling German shepherd ... he's donating his doggy wheelchair to the paralyzed pup.

The former "90210" star says he was bombarded with emails after appearing last week on "TMZ Live," with tons of folks inquiring about the wheelchair Trevor used for his ailing German shepherd, Dogbert. He passed away recently after battling degenerative myelopathy.

One family's plea stood out ... and now Trevor's sending the wheelchair to Philadelphia, where it will greatly improve the life of an 8-year-old German shepherd named Thor, who recently lost the use of its hind legs -- just like Trevor's dog.

View this post on Instagram Be a Blessing to someone today. #saturdaymorning #ck9 A post shared by Trevor Donovan (@trevordonovan) on Mar 23, 2019 at 9:29am PDT

In case you missed Trevor on 'Live' ... degenerative myelopathy is a progressive disease of the spinal cord – and he needed the wheelchair to get around.

Thor's family couldn't afford surgery for the retired police dog, but Trevor's doing his part to help.