Ariana Grande Wants to Trademark 'Thank U, Next' Glam Products

EXCLUSIVE

Ariana Grande has woken up and smelled the coffee -- her album, "thank u, next," was such a huge success ... why not start selling scented products under the same name? Duh!!!

The pop singer seems to have come to that realization, 'cause she's now seeking permission from the federal government to exclusively slap the phrase, "Ariana Grande Thank U, Next," on a bunch of beauty products she, presumably, plans to start hawking soon.

Among some of the potential products on her list ... perfumes, colognes (that means you too, fellas), body lotions, bath and shower gels, body scrubs, body powders, body mists -- pretty much, anything that can get you smelling nice and perty, really.

Check out her signature on the trademark application BTW ... it comes complete with a heart over the "i" and everything.

AG's ask for a new perfume line is far from her first -- this appears to be at least her attempted 7th fragrance installment, this after she filed for a trademark to sell her "Be Grande" line ... which she never released.

Business as usual, it seems.