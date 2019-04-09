Magic Johnson Steps Down as Lakers Prez

Magic Johnson Steps Down as Lakers President of Basketball Operations

Breaking News

Magic Johnson just dropped a bombshell before the Lakers play their final game of the season ... announcing he's stepping down as the team's president of basketball operations.

Magic held court with reporters before the Lakers took on the Portland Trailblazers, and in a stunning move he revealed he's walking away from the role he held for 2 years.

The decision totally blindsided everyone ... Magic says he hasn't even informed Lakers owner Jeanie Buss that he's stepping away from the team.

As for why he's stepping down from his influential role ... Magic says he wasn't having fun running the Lakers, and he was happier before he took the job.

Magic's departure adds another big hole to fill for the Lakers, who enter a super important offseason after missing the playoffs in LeBron James' first year in purple and gold.