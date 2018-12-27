Magic Johnson Not Panicking Over LeBron Injury Here's the Plan ...

Magic Johnson Not Panicking Over LeBron Injury, Here's the Plan ...

EXCLUSIVE

Magic Johnson doesn't seem too concerned that his franchise player is sidelined with a groin injury -- telling TMZ Sports it's all gonna be okay!

Of course, LeBron James scared the entire NBA when he left the Lakers' Christmas Day game against the Golden State Warriors after coming up limpy after an awkward fall.

Bron later announced the injury was just a groin strain -- nothing more serious -- but still, people are wondering if this is the beginning of the end for a soon-to-be 34-year-old who's never had any serious injuries.

"We don't worry about what people say," Johnson told us on the way out of Craig's in Los Angeles ... "We're having a great season, you can't worry about what people say."

"I'm happy and we'll be okay."

We asked if the injury scare increased Magic's sense of urgency in getting another superstar to the Lakers -- to which he replied, "Nope. Nope. Nope."

So, what's the message to the rest of the Lakers who will have to soldier on without LeBron?

"Play hard, play together, play Laker basketball."

As for LeBron's return date, Magic wasn't specific -- saying James is "taking a little time."

We also asked Magic how he felt about LeBron's controversy regarding his "Jewish Money" comments earlier this week ... and the NBA legend seemed satisfied with how James has handled it.

"He apologized so that's a good thing," Magic said.

"He's a great man and he apologized and everybody moves on, right?"